Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda claims he's been handed a raw deal after he was slapped with one-match ban for 'aggression' towards a ball-boy.
The 32-year-old is alleged to have punched the ball-boy for time wasting during their 2-1 defeat to Katsina United over the weekend.
But the Ghana international says he was handed a raw deal by the Nigerian
'Everybody has seen the video, I didn't punch the boy,' Dauda told Joy Sports.
"There's one problem in their league which I think needs to be addressed. They like wasting time, every player wastes time but it should be professional, even a ball boy wants to waste time because they are leading.
'We scored the first goal in the game which they equalized in the first half.Seven minutes to full time, they had their second goal and after that there was no ball on the field out of the 8 balls used.'
'I was in haste to restart the game because there was more time only to see one ball boy who took the ball from the field.I struggled with him for the ball. He fell and dramatized the whole thing as if he had been hit hard.
'After watching the video they decided to ban me for a match and a fine N50,000."
Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda feels he's been handed a raw deal after one-match ban
