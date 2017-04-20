Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac interviewed for Thailand national team job

Ex-Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has been interviewed for the vacant Thailand national team job.
The Serbian is seeking a return to the limelight after he was sacked by Algeria in October last year.
The 63-year-old, who took Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, was interviewed for the job on Tuesday.
Thailand federation technical director Witthaya Laohakul has revealed a new man could be appointed by the end of the week.
"I really want things tied up this week because I want the new head coach to get to work," Witthaya told the Thai-language media. "However, we still have to consider a number of things because there is a limited budget. But we should soon reach a conclusion.
"I cannot say too much at the moment. We will have to meet other candidates first. Rajevac has experience in Asia and would probably be a good fit for Thailand but it will depend on the president's decision.
"All of the candidates interest us, but if we make an offer, we still have to agree conditions with the right candidate. The most important thing for the Thai coach is to create a positive working environment with the team and bring the best out of the players."
Rajevac must fend off competition from former Thailand boss Winfried Schaefer and ex-Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen for the job,
Following a successful two years with Ghana, Rajevac briefly managed in Asia, taking charge of Saudi club Al-Ahli for five months in 2010 before a short spell as Qatar manager in 2011.
