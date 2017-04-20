modernghana logo

Antwi Amoako named Inter Allies Player of the Week

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Inter Allies have named Antwi Kwame Amoako as the club's Player of the Week after last Sunday's 1-0 home win over AshantiGold in the Ghana Premier League. 

The midfielder kingpin was presented with football items by the team's technical director Willie Klutse in the presence of club's president Rabeh El-Eter and vice president Delali Senaye.

This is the second time the midfield dynamo has been named Player of the Week.

Prince Baffoe, who got the only goal against the Miners was also honoured with football items for his contribution in the game.

Head coach Prince Owusu also donated football items to Isaac Twum and Issahaku Zakari for their magnificent performances in the victory.

The club's Player of the Week Award is an initiative by management to enliven players to give utmost best in games.

