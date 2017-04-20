TOP STORIES
Ghana's U17 team coach Paa Kwesi Fabin satisfied with team's progress
Ghana's Under-17 male team coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is satisfied with the progress of his team ahead of the 2017 Africa U17 Championship.
The Black Starlets recorded a 2-0 win over Niger in the first of two preparatory games ahead of next month's African tournament in Gabon.
He says his team is 80% ready ahead of the continental juvenile championship.
'I can say my team is 80% ready for the tournament [Under-17Afcon]. I'm satisfied with the output of the boys. We will work on the rough edges and get better in the second game.
'Niger is no small opponent. We are aware they have played some of our group opponents and won so they provide a good test for my team."
