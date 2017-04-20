modernghana logo

Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah gear up for Zlatan Ibrahimovic showdown in EUROPA league clash against Manchester United

- ghanasoccernet.com
6 minutes ago | Sports News

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is relishing the challenge of facing Manchester United's striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the UEFA EUROPA League quarter final stage at Old Trafford tonight. 

The Royal Blues will go into tonight's second leg of the EUROPA league quarter final as underdogs against English giants Manchester United after drawing 1-1 in the first leg last week at home.

Appiah, who featured for the whole duration of the first leg encounter has earmarked Swedish sharpshooter Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Red's most dangerous weapon ahead of the game.

"You can mark him in a whole game and for 80 minutes he isn't seen, but he just has to use half a chance, a little bit of space, and then he creates an opportunity for himself or for a teammate."

"We should be aware of that. We must not let him loose, we must not give him space to play."

"He is obviously a good player who can make a difference."

