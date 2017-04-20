Turkish giants Galatasaray are monitoring the situation of Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah at Juventus and will look to tempt him with a move in the summer.
After months tormented, Kwadwo Asamoah has once again become an important player for Juventus this season and is doing very well as a defender.
Galatasaray coach Igor Tudor is a former Juventus player himself and has been impressed with Asamoah's versatility and will hope to lure him with the prospects of Champions League football and regular game time.
Asamoah has impressed as a defender in recent times for Allegri whenever he has been given the opportunity.
Turkish giants Galatasaray not giving up on Juventus man Kwadwo Asamoah
Turkish giants Galatasaray are monitoring the situation of Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah at Juventus and will look to tempt him with a move in the summer.
After months tormented, Kwadwo Asamoah has once again become an important player for Juventus this season and is doing very well as a defender.
Galatasaray coach Igor Tudor is a former Juventus player himself and has been impressed with Asamoah's versatility and will hope to lure him with the prospects of Champions League football and regular game time.
Asamoah has impressed as a defender in recent times for Allegri whenever he has been given the opportunity.
Kwadwo Asamoah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]