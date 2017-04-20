Star Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to officiate at 2017 Africa U17 Championship

Highly-rated Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been selected to officiate at the 2017 Africa Under-17 Championship in Gabon next month. The
Highly-rated Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been selected to officiate at the 2017 Africa Under-17 Championship in Gabon next month.
The young referee is part of the selected officials picked by CAF to handle matches in the tournament.
The 30-year-old, who is a product of Accra Academy and the University of Ghana, has been touted as the next big thing for Ghana football.
He has officiated several matches on the continent and hugely tipped to become an elite CAF A referee.
He is the only Ghanaian to earn the chance to represent the West Africans at the continental juvenile championship.
