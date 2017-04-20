modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Finally settled: Essien and Cole escape jail term and will wait for work permit

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Chelsea icons Charlton Cole and Michael Essien will not be going to jail in Indonesia after agreeing to wait till their permit is given before featuring for the club again.

The duo visited the immigration office earlier on Wednesday and an agreement has been made to allow them stay and wait for their permit.

"Yes, Essien and Cole came this morning with the management Persib Bandung," said Kasi Wasdakim Class Immigration Office Bandung Agustianur via mobile phone.

"Essien and Cole underwent a series of checks in the office of the Immigration Class I Washikum Bandung on the 3rd floor. "

"The examination was closed. Seen several times the officers went in and out of the room.

"They will not be going to jail and an agreement has been reached to have them wait."

'"More information about this investigation will be announced soon to the media," he said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Declare cost of Nana Addo’s ‘lavish’ parties – Minorty

4 hours ago

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of the gospel

8 hours ago

IMF backs Ghana's domestic borrowing drive to check ballooning debts

8 hours ago

NDC suspends 3 constituency executives in Greater Accra

16 hours ago

Planting for food, jobs: Akufo-Addo announces 1 district, 1 warehouse

16 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1In very deed, if a proclamation were made that God had ceased to be, or was no longer holy and just, there are many who will consider it the best news ever.

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1
body-container-line