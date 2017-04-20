TOP STORIES
In very deed, if a proclamation were made that God had ceased to be, or was no longer holy and just, there are many who will consider it the best news ever.By: Bismark Omari Somuah
In very deed, if a proclamation were made that God had ceased to be, or was no longer holy and just, there are many who will consider it the best news ever.By: Bismark Omari Somuah
Finally settled: Essien and Cole escape jail term and will wait for work permit
Former Chelsea icons Charlton Cole and Michael Essien will not be going to jail in Indonesia after agreeing to wait till their permit is given before featuring for the club again.
The duo visited the immigration office earlier on Wednesday and an agreement has been made to allow them stay and wait for their permit.
"Yes, Essien and Cole came this morning with the management Persib Bandung," said Kasi Wasdakim Class Immigration Office Bandung Agustianur via mobile phone.
"Essien and Cole underwent a series of checks in the office of the Immigration Class I Washikum Bandung on the 3rd floor. "
"The examination was closed. Seen several times the officers went in and out of the room.
"They will not be going to jail and an agreement has been reached to have them wait."
'"More information about this investigation will be announced soon to the media," he said.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]