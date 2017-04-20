modernghana logo

Kevin Boateng reaches agreement to extend Las Palmas deal - report

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News


Kevin-Prince Boateng has reached an agreement with Las Palmas to extend his contract for a further year with the Spanish side.

According to Marca, the 30-year-old has decided to activate the clause in his contract to extend until 2018.

Las Palmas president has insisted the Ghanaian has the final on his long-term future at the club.

The Spanish La Liga side have the option to extend his contract for one more season at the end of April.

Boateng has scored nine goals in 22 league appearances.

