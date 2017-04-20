modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Mane in, Sanchez and Zlatan miss out

Wires
16 minutes ago | Sports News

The PFA have announced their Premier League Team of the Year, with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing out on the XI.

Sanchez and Ibrahimovic have both been shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year award, but fail to make the cut with Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane picked up front, while Eden Hazard and Sadio Mane also feature in an attacking line-up.

United goalkeeper David De Gea features for the fourth time, while Danny Rose is at left back for the second straight season.

Rose's Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker is in at right back, with Chelsea duo Gary Cahill and David Luiz forming the centre-back partnership.

Ahead of them is Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante – favourite to pick up the various Player of the Year awards – with Tottenham's Dele Alli alongside him.

The fourth Chelsea player to make the team is Eden Hazard, while Sadio Mane is Liverpool's sole representative.

In attack, the league's top goalscorer Lukaku is placed alongside Harry Kane, who is included for the third consecutive season.

PFA PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE YEAR
David De Gea (Man Utd), Kyle Walker (Tottenham), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), David Luiz (Chelsea), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham)

REPRESENTATION BY TEAM
Chelsea: 4
Tottenham: 4
Man Utd: 1
Liverpool: 1
Everton: 1

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Declare cost of Nana Addo’s ‘lavish’ parties – Minorty

4 hours ago

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of the gospel

8 hours ago

IMF backs Ghana's domestic borrowing drive to check ballooning debts

8 hours ago

NDC suspends 3 constituency executives in Greater Accra

16 hours ago

Planting for food, jobs: Akufo-Addo announces 1 district, 1 warehouse

16 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1WHEN UNITY OVERRIDES DIVISION STRENGHT STANDS ON FALL.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du quot-img-1
body-container-line