Big headache for Granada boss Tony Adams as Mubarak Wakaso is suspended for Sevilla clash

1 hour ago | Sports News

Granada coach Tony Adams is struggling to find a replacement for suspended Mubarak Wakaso in Friday's clash against Sevilla at the RamÃ³n SÃ¡nchez Pizjuan.

Wakasoo collected his fifth yellow card against Celta Vigo last Sunday and must serve a one-match ban.

Three names who have emerged as his replacement are Sergi Samper, Victorien Angban and  Martin Hongla.

Wakaso has been effective for Granada since joining them in January on loan from Panathinaikos.

Mubarak Wakaso

