Former Ghana international Frimpong Manso has told Kwesi Appiah to take advantage of his reappointment as Black Stars coach to correct the errors of his past time with the team.
The Ghana FA handed Kwesi Appiah a two-year contract earlier this month as a replacement for Israeli coach Avram Grant who left the team after the expiration of his contract with the association.
The 56-year old is expected to get the nation's faint hope of making it to a fourth consecutive World cup tournament back on track.
'With his past experience, i know he is going to learn a lot from what happened in 2014,â€³ Manso told Starr Sports.
'Now he knows the terrain very well because he is going to work with the same people at the FA and i think it should be an advantage for him to correct the mistakes he made during his first stint with the team,' he added.
Frimpong Manso tells Kwesi Appiah to take advantage of his second coming as Black Stars coach to rewrite history
Former Ghana international Frimpong Manso has told Kwesi Appiah to take advantage of his reappointment as Black Stars coach to correct the errors of his past time with the team.
The Ghana FA handed Kwesi Appiah a two-year contract earlier this month as a replacement for Israeli coach Avram Grant who left the team after the expiration of his contract with the association.
The 56-year old is expected to get the nation's faint hope of making it to a fourth consecutive World cup tournament back on track.
'With his past experience, i know he is going to learn a lot from what happened in 2014,â€³ Manso told Starr Sports.
'Now he knows the terrain very well because he is going to work with the same people at the FA and i think it should be an advantage for him to correct the mistakes he made during his first stint with the team,' he added.
Kwesi Appiah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]