Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed has implored the club's supporters not to forsake them in their predicament in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors have collected just two points from their last five games, which has resulted in their slip on the standings to fourth position after match day 12.
But towering centre back, who rejoined the Porcupine Warriors in the off season after terminating his contract with Russian side Arsenal Tula, insists they are working hard to reverse their recent slump in the campaign.
"They [fans] accept when we win because we hear them say we don't play beautiful football to entertain them," Awal told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.
"Winning is the most important thing needed for any team in football, they should accept whether we exhibit beautiful football or what they term as not beautiful football."
"I plead on behalf of my colleagues that they should support us to excel in the Ghana Premier League."
Awal Mohammed calls for support from Kotoko fans amid recent struggles
Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed has implored the club's supporters not to forsake them in their predicament in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors have collected just two points from their last five games, which has resulted in their slip on the standings to fourth position after match day 12.
But towering centre back, who rejoined the Porcupine Warriors in the off season after terminating his contract with Russian side Arsenal Tula, insists they are working hard to reverse their recent slump in the campaign.
"They [fans] accept when we win because we hear them say we don't play beautiful football to entertain them," Awal told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.
"Winning is the most important thing needed for any team in football, they should accept whether we exhibit beautiful football or what they term as not beautiful football."
"I plead on behalf of my colleagues that they should support us to excel in the Ghana Premier League."
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]