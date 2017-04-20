Berekum Chelsea director Oduro Sarfo believes George Afriyie is the best candidate to replace his boss Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana Football Association president.
With Nyantakyi confirming he will not seek re-election when his current tenure expires in 2019, names are popping up.
But for Sarfo, the current Ghana FA vice president has garnered a lot of experience and with a proven track record to lead the asssociation.
''The achievement of George Afriyie is second to none because with the investment he has brought to the country I think he has done enough for Ghana football,'' he told Asempa FM.
''I know he is preparing somebody to replace him because he has worked with three people as his vice at the association.
''For me, George Afriyie is the best candidate to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi. If you look at his experience work in football and what he is doing with other clubs, he is such a great person and I believe he will push Ghana football to where we want to be.''
Afriyie has been involved in football administration and had stints with Great Olympics, Gamba All Black Stars, Liberty Professionals and recently Okyeman Planners.
Berekum Chelsea chief Oduro Sarfo backs George Afriyie as next Ghana FA president
Berekum Chelsea director Oduro Sarfo believes George Afriyie is the best candidate to replace his boss Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana Football Association president.
With Nyantakyi confirming he will not seek re-election when his current tenure expires in 2019, names are popping up.
But for Sarfo, the current Ghana FA vice president has garnered a lot of experience and with a proven track record to lead the asssociation.
''The achievement of George Afriyie is second to none because with the investment he has brought to the country I think he has done enough for Ghana football,'' he told Asempa FM.
''I know he is preparing somebody to replace him because he has worked with three people as his vice at the association.
''For me, George Afriyie is the best candidate to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi. If you look at his experience work in football and what he is doing with other clubs, he is such a great person and I believe he will push Ghana football to where we want to be.''
Afriyie has been involved in football administration and had stints with Great Olympics, Gamba All Black Stars, Liberty Professionals and recently Okyeman Planners.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]