Kotoko supporters chief Obeng Sekyere appears before Ethics Committee today over bribery allegations against Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyemang Badu I
Asante Kotoko' Ashanti Regional Circles Chairman Obeng Sekyere will appear before the Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association today following comments of bribery allegation he leveled against the owner of Aduana Stars, Nana Agyemang Badu I.
The Dormaa Ahenkroh-based side reported the matter to the Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA last month insisting the Kotoko chief must be severely punished.
The agitated Kotoko chief alleged that the traditional ruler and a Supreme Court Judge bribed Referee Samuel Sukah to award a dubious penalty against the Porcupine Warriors in their clash with bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the week 8 clash of the Ghana Premier League.
The disgruntled Obeng Sekyere in an interview with Time FM in Accra insolently accused the respected traditional leader of influencing the match official to manipulate the results of the said game to ensure his side, Aduana Stars, keep their title hopes alive in the competition.
Despite reports that Obeng Sekyere apologized for his impertinent character and disrespectful conduct, Aduana Stars reported the matter to the Ethics Committee of the FA for necessary sanctions.
The rude Kotoko chief risks facing some traditional sanctions as well, since the owner of the club is a traditional ruler.
It is however not clear whether Obeng Sekyere will be slapped with a defamatory suit by Nana Agyemang Badu I but close sources hint that the allegation can be given a legal dimension as well.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
