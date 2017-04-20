TOP STORIES
Details of Ghanaian footballer's arrest in South Africa emerge, held for stealing his own car!
It has emerged that the Ghanaian footballer Bernard Morrison who was arrested in South Africa on Tuesday over a stolen has been held for stealing his own car.
Morrison, who joined Orlando Pirates last year, has been detained at Douglasdale Police Station in Randburg, Gauteng is facing charges of robbery.
The Ghanaian footballer allegedly bought a car through an agent but the agent didn't pay the instalments.
The car was repossessed, but he allegedly found a key to the car and took it back.
NOW IT LOOKS AS IF BERNARD IS BEHIND BARS - FOR 'STEALING' HIS OWN CAR!
Provincial SAPS spokesman, Captain Mavela Masondo, confirmed the star appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
By the time of going to print, the SunTeam did not have details of the court proceedings.
Sources told Daily Sun the 24-year-old Bucs striker was arrested yesterday morning at his house in Fourways.
'He was still asleep when the police barged in on him. He was with a friend and they were both taken in by the police,' said the source.
The star allegedly tried explaining to police that he was paying the agent but he was arrested nevertheless.
Another source explained that Bernard allegedly bought an Audi A3 TFSI through an agent. He has been paying the man a monthly instalment but, according to the source, the agent wasn't sending the money to the garage.
At the moment, not all the details are available, but the source said the garage repossessed the car. Bernard had a spare ignition key and went to fetch the car.
The source said the striker probably didn't want to lose the car because he loved it so much which he personalized with his mother's name.
'He even personalised the registration plate and named it after a woman who is special to him, Efua Mor,' said the source. He could not say if Efua was Bernard's mum or his partner.
When the SunTeam contacted Orlando Pirates' spokeswoman Thandi Merafe, she said that it was the first time she had heard of the incident.
'I've been in a meeting all day but I will check this.'
Contacted later, she said she didn't know anything.
'I'm sorry, I don't know what's happening with him. I haven't been able to reach him because his phone is off.'
