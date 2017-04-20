modernghana logo

Playing for Black Starsalways a priority - In-form Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

- ghanasoccernet.com
19 minutes ago | Sports News

In-form Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom says playing for the Black Stars remains a top priority.

The 24-year-old believes ''national team football is a worthwhile national service which feels priceless to every player''.

Boakye has recaptured his scoring form in Eastern Europe where he has netted 8 goals in 11 matches and two assists within six weeks.

Asked about his national team intentions, he replied: ''My intention has always been to succeed at my club which should naturally  translate into national duty calls.

''If I get the chance to return to the Black Stars I'll gladly accept it but, my focus now is on helping Crvena Zvedza [the other name for Red Star Belgrade] win silverware to qualify for the Champions League proper next season.''

Boakye's last goal for the Black Stars was in the Congo-Ghana friendly in Brazzaville in September 2015.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

