Playing for Black Starsalways a priority - In-form Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

In-form Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom says playing for the Black Stars remains a top priority.
The 24-year-old believes ''national team football is a worthwhile national service which feels priceless to every player''.
Boakye has recaptured his scoring form in Eastern Europe where he has netted 8 goals in 11 matches and two assists within six weeks.
Asked about his national team intentions, he replied: ''My intention has always been to succeed at my club which should naturally translate into national duty calls.
''If I get the chance to return to the Black Stars I'll gladly accept it but, my focus now is on helping Crvena Zvedza [the other name for Red Star Belgrade] win silverware to qualify for the Champions League proper next season.''
Boakye's last goal for the Black Stars was in the Congo-Ghana friendly in Brazzaville in September 2015.
