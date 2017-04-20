TOP STORIES
Kwadwo Asamoah in action as Juventus shut out Barcelona to reach Champions League semis
Kwadwo Asamoah was in action for Juventus as they produced an exceptional defensive performance to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after stopping Barcelona from scoring at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.
The Ghanaian midfielder was a late substitute as the Italians held on to advance to the last four of Europe's flagship club competition.
He came on for Higuain in the 88th minute helping the Italians to shore up their midfield to prevent a late surge by the Spanish giants.
Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Barca peppered the Italian goal but failed to repeat their last-16 heroics when they overturned a first-leg 4-0 deficit to beat Paris St-Germain.
Lionel Messi, who had earlier been denied by Gianluigi Buffon, fired wastefully over the bar while Luis Suarez and Neymar also spurned chances on a night Barca were restricted to one shot on target.
Juve's Gonzalo Higuain fired tamely at Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Juan Cuadrado missed another chance but the final whistle was celebrated wildly by the champions of Italy, who have not conceded a single goal from open play in this season's Champions League.
Juventus join Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Monaco in Friday's last-four draw (from 10:00 Ghana time).
