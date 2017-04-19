TOP STORIES
PHOTOS: How Ghana's cricket team qualified to World Cricket division 5 League
Ghana's senior national Cricket team have qualified for the World Cricket League.
Ghana beat the likes of Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Botswana, Tanzania and Zambia to record a 100% campaign.
Aside the winner’s trophy and Gold medals to the entire team, Simon Ateak won the Most Runs award with 173 in 5 matches while Vincent Ateak won the Most Wickets award as he took 12/79 in a total of 45.3 overs, with 15 maidens. Frank Baleeri also won the Most Dismissal award with 10 dismissals, 3 ahead of Sierra Leone’s M. Mansaray.
The team will now participate in the world championship expected to take place later in the year in the a yet to be named venue.
Watch photos of how the team achieved this success:
