PHOTOS: How Ghana's cricket team qualified to World Cricket division 5 League

Joy Sports
50 minutes ago | Cricket

Ghana's senior national Cricket team have qualified for the World Cricket League.

Ghana beat the likes of Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Botswana, Tanzania and Zambia to record a 100% campaign.

Aside the winner’s trophy and Gold medals to the entire team, Simon Ateak won the Most Runs award with 173 in 5 matches while Vincent Ateak won the Most Wickets award as he took 12/79 in a total of 45.3 overs, with 15 maidens. Frank Baleeri also won the Most Dismissal award with 10 dismissals, 3 ahead of Sierra Leone’s M. Mansaray.

The team will now participate in the world championship expected to take place later in the year in the a yet to be named venue.

Watch photos of how the team achieved this success:

