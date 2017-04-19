TOP STORIES
SHOCKER: Ghanaian footballer Bernard Morrison arrested in South Africa over stolen car
Ghanaian footballer Bernard Morrison , who plays for Orlando Pirates, has been arrested in South Africa for being in possession of a stolen car and he is facing charges of robbery.
The attacking winger, who plays for PSL giants Orlando Pirates, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday morning by the ruthless police in the country.
According to the Daily Sun the midfielder was arrested while he was driving the car he recently acquired and his arrest has come as a shock because of his religious nature.
The Ghanaian-born is believed to have been detained at the Douglasdale Police Station in Randburg where he faces charges of robbery.
The player reportedly brought a car through an agent, but the agent didn't pay the instalments.
Morrison has struggled since joining Bucs at the start of the season from DRC club AS Vita.
Thus far, he has accumulated only nine appearances in all competitions.
Morrison recently customized the registration of his car with the name of his mother saying she is the most important woman in his life.
The Ghanaian midfielder, who joined the Bucs from AS Vita Club in Congo DR, has been pictured standing his Audi car with the name of his mum as the registration.
When asked why he customized the number plate with his mum's name he said, "she is the most important woman in my life."
Morrison, a very religious and passionate young man says his mother has been the engineer of his career success and owes her everything.
The former AshGold midfielder was magnificent for his former side AS Vita Club and his spectacular run sparked interest from the South African giants who lured him in June last year.
