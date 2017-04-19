TOP STORIES
544 excavators abandon galamsey sites – Minerals Commission
7 hours ago
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
8 hours ago
Asante Kotoko monitoring the situation of Saddick Adams
Asanate Kotoko will look to bolster their attacking options with the addition of former Ghana U-17 stars Sadick Adams.
Adams featured for Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea last season before leaving to join Limasol on a short-term contract.
The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their last five games and striker Yakubu Mohammed has failed to find the back of the net in that period.
Management of the team are of the view that the addition of Yakubu should add some fire power to their team in their aim to fire them back and challenge for the league title.
