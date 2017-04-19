TOP STORIES
Tigo, Kwesé TV Partner To Provide Entertainment And Sports Content On Mobile
Tigo, one of Ghana’s leading telecom companies, has partnered withEconet Media’s Kwese TV, Africa's newest multi-platform Pay TV network, to deliver best-in-class live sports and entertainmentto Ghanaian consumers on mobile.
Tigo subscribers will be able to experience Kwesé TV’s premium content delivered seamlessly on their mobile phones and tablets. Customers will have access to English Premier League games, NBA basketball matches, athletics, and a range of local and international entertainment content, including the popular Revolt music channel, exclusive to Kwesé.
The partnership with Tigo puts Kwesé’s content in the hands of millions of Ghanaians, allowing them a mobile viewing experience from the comfort of their homes and on-the-go. Commenting on the collaboration,Tara Squire, Chief Commercial Officer for Tigo, said “The partnership with Kwesé TV provides unique video content for Ghanaians, who will benefit from the improved data speed and increased capacity on our network to enjoy live and on-demand viewing. This is also in line with Tigo’s focus on delivering high-quality experiences for our customers andas part of our digital lifestyle strategy.”
Discussing the partnership, Econet Media CEO Joseph Hundah commented, "Kwesé is a multi-platform media company and our ambition is to provide premium, affordable content to as many consumers as possible through our agreements with Africa’s leading MNOs. We are excited to be working with Tigo – one of the leading telecommunications companies – to deliver our world-class video programming through their mobile service.”
Kwesé TV’s subscriptions will be accessible in the market in the coming months through Tigo video data packages and Tigo Cash.
About Tigo Ghana
Tigo Ghana started operations in Ghana in 1992 as the first Mobile Network Operator. It is part of Millicom International Cellular (MIC) which provides a range of mobile services, cable TV, Financial Services and broadband available in 12 markets in Africa and Latin America, connecting people for the first time to the internet and making the Digital Lifestyle a reality for more than 57 million people.With a current subscriber base of over 5 million subscribers, Tigo is a solid, dynamic and innovative brand actively driving digital and financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.tigo.com.gh
About Econet Media
A subsidiary company of the globally networked Econet Group founded by Executive Chairman Strive Masiyiwa, Econet Media is a dynamic content business driving the development of Kwesé, a fresh new television brand. Created for Sub-Saharan African audiences, Kwesé is inspired by the ‘TV everywhere’ revolution. As such, Kwesé content will be made available on satellite and internet-based platforms, including mobile.
Focussed on providing premium, affordable, exclusive viewing, Kwesé products will offer sports, music, movies, series, kids, lifestyle, faith, news and other programming. Consumers will also benefit from the infrastructural strength of Econet Media sister companies, Liquid Telecom and Econet Wireless. Their expertise and capacity in the areas of mobile and fixed telephony services, broadband, internet, satellite and fiber optic networks will be utilized to establish Kwesé products. In addition, Econet Media has invested intensively to build its own operational assets.
For more info visit www.kwese.com .
