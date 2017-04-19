TOP STORIES
544 excavators abandon galamsey sites – Minerals Commission
4 hours ago
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
As we groan and moan through this life, we know that the end shall come someday not only for me, not only for you, but for all of humanity. What, then, is the purpose of the rat race?By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Yaw Yeboah to be sold by English Premier League giants Manchester City this summer
Ghana international Yaw Yeboah is likely to be sold by Manchester City in the summer with his contract set to expire in a year's time.
Yaw Yeboah will not be returning, with City refusing to allow another loan move for the 20-year-old Ghanaian because his contract expires in 2018.
This either means he will extend his contract and go elsewhere on loan or quite possibly be sold.
Yeboah has struggled for form in recent months at Twente and lost his spot in the starting line-up, but did return to their XI against NEC Nijmegen on Saturday.
By Rahman Osman
Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman
Yaw Yeboah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]