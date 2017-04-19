TOP STORIES
Godwin Attram backtracks, agrees to work with Swedish Tom Strand at Great Olympics
Godwin Attram has finally agreed to work with Tom Strand as a deputy coach of struggling Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics following a successful meeting with the club's top brass.
The club has released images on social media to signal an end to the coaching crisis which rocked the Wonder Club.
Attram, an ex-Ghana international vowed NEVER to work under the Swedish and threatened to resign from his position.
But it appears the former PSV Eindhoven has backtracked on his threat after agreeing to work under the young European as his assistant.
But the confusion surrounding Strand's appointment is far from over after Medeama reported the Accra-side to the Ghana FA for the illegal appointment of the 35-year-old.
The Mauve and Yellows are challenging the wrongful exit of the European, citing both Olympics and the coach for professional misconduct.
Strand guided the struggling Premier League side to pick a valuable point at Liberty Professionals after a 0-0 barren draw on Sunday.
The two were pictured to have put aside their differences, together with 40% shareholders Talal brothers and the club's board chairman Amarkai Amarteifio in the aftermath of the meeting.
They are expected to lead the team in their MTN FA Cup round of 64 game against lower-tier side Young Wise on Sunday.
Reuben Obodai
