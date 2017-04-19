TOP STORIES
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
A wrong decision is like an atomic bomb, it blasts only once but the repercussions are numerous.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Yaw Yeboah is highest ranked Ghanaian among 37 Manchester City loaned players, beats Ivorian Winfred Bony
Ghanaian youth sensation Yaw Yeboah has been ranked best among three compatriots who have been farmed out on loan by English giants Manchester City, according to squawka.com
Yeboah, who is on loan at Dutch side FC Twente, has been ranked 16th, three places above Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda), who is ranked 19th and Divine Narh (Orebo SK) finding himself in the 27th position respectively.
Midfielder Yaw Yeboah has continuously put up sterling displays for Twente, scoring two goals in 24 appearances for the club so far.
The former Ghana youth star beat Ivorian striker Winfred Bony, highly-rated Columbia youngster Marlos Moreno and Nigerian prospect Chidiebere Nwakali.
All three players joined Manchester City from the Red Bull Soccer Academy.
