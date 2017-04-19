TOP STORIES
544 excavators abandon galamsey sites – Minerals Commission
4 hours ago
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
5 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Knowledge is a Success, but Talent is a true blessing. If you discover it, Use it wisely.By: OHENEBA PK
We Will Expel Players Who Failed To Honour Liberty Professionals Game—Oluboi Commodore
Accra Great Olympics, is planning to expel all fifteen players who failed to train with new Coach Tom Strand last week.
This is because disgruntled former coach Godwin Attram led a player walk out following the appointment of Swedish trainer Tom Strand as Coach.
Players like Dan Quaye, Osa Bernardinho and six others failed to honor their Premier League game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.
General Manager of the club Oluboi Commodore insists plans are far advance to do away with the services of those players .
"We intend doing so the window is open so we are going to replace those players but we have not sanctioned them yet but there are plans of doing that "he told Starr Sports.
