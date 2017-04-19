TOP STORIES
544 excavators abandon galamsey sites – Minerals Commission
4 hours ago
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.By: roylexi.com
Ghana Out Of World Relay Championships Due To Lack Of Funds
Ghana’s female relay team has withdrawn from participating in the world relay championship which is scheduled to come off in the Bahamas on April 22 due to financial challenges.
The Championship was to give automatic qualification to top eight teams from the competition for this year’s IAAF Athletics Championship in London.
Ghana relay team is currently ranked 11in the world and would have used the competition as an opportunity to secure qualification for the World Championship.
President of the Ghana Athletics Association Professor Francis Dodoo says the development is very worrying.
“We have missed it, we were ranked the 11th best team in the world and i taught we would have had a good shot at this years event but that is gone”
“So for now they will have to take the long road to qualifying to the event”he told Starr Sports
“They will have to race and race and if they don’t make the automatic eight till the cut off date and if in the end they are able to make before the cut off date, then we will make it”
“I thought with about USD$20,000 we would have made it to the event in Bahamas” he added
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]