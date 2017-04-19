TOP STORIES
Oloboi Commodore: We're planning to expel players who failed to turn up to training last week
General Manager of Great Olympics Oloboi Commodore has revealed that the club is planning to banish the players who failed to turn up to training last week.
The Dade boys were rocked by controversy last week, when coach-cum-player Godwin Attram took a section of the playing body to train at the GNF Park in Accra following his refusal to work as a deputy under coach Tom Strand who also trained the other part at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.
A board meeting was held last Friday to resolve the wrangling before their 0-0 stalemate against Liberty Professionals in week 11 of the Ghana Premier League at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday.
However, according to Oloboi, the players who decided to abandon the main team's training with Tom Strand to follow Attram could face the wrath of the club's management.
'We intend doing so. The window is opened so we are going to replace those players but we have not sanctioned them yet but there are plans of doing that," he told Starr Sports.
