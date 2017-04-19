TOP STORIES
Liverpool launch official bid for Spanish-born Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams
Liverpool have begun their attempt to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, according to reports in Spain.
Marca, via â€‹Sports Witness, report Liverpool are one of a batch of top European clubs who want to sign the young Spaniard, who has managed four goals and six assists in 32 La Liga appearances for Athletic so far this season.
The 22-year-old has a large â‚¬50m buyout clause in his contract, which amounts to roughly £42.3m, and Athletic are unlikely to sell Williams for a fee less than that. The price may not be the toughest part of the deal, however, as Williams has repeatedly voiced his happiness at playing for Athletic.
He recently told â€‹Marca: "I'm proud to be able to come here every day. I'm happy to be interested in big teams, but I'm in the biggest and I want to do a career for many years.
"The best have to be here and I have them by my side. I think we are all happy to be in Athletic and I do not think any of my team-mates will leave."
With manager Ernesto Valverde's future at the club still uncertain, Williams says he and his teammates do not wonder who their next boss will be.
"He is a great coach, the club and fans are very happy with him. We still do not think about who will be the next coach."
Williams would prove to be a great option for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who has had to deal with a lack of depth in his squad at times this campaign.
