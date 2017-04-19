TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
2 hours ago
Akufo-Addo’s 100 days performance satisfactory – IMANI
3 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Dictators hate free and fair elections.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Kwadwo Asamoah arrives in Barcelona with Juventus ahead of Champions League showdown
Kwadwo Asamoah has arrived with Juventus in Barcelona ahead of his side's Champions Leaque quarter-final clash against the catalan giants on Wednesday night.
Asamoah, 28, is among 23-players chosen by Massimiliano Allegri for then trip.
The Ghana international faces stiff competition from Alex Sandro for the left-back role.
Juve, leading 3-0 from the first leg, walked through their final on-field plans in Vinovo this morning just before lunchtime with the first 15 minutes of the session open to the media.
The Tuscan tactician's selection is as follows:
1 Buffon
3 Chiellini
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Cuadrado
8 Marchisio
9 Higuain
12 Alex Sandro
14 Mattiello
15 Barzagli
17 Mandzukic
18 Lemina
19 Bonucci
21 Dybala
22 Asamoah
23 Dani Alves
24 Rugani
25 Neto
26 Lichtsteiner
27 Sturaro
28 Rincon
32 Audero
Kwadwo Asamoah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]