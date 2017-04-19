TOP STORIES
Ntoaso SDA Wins Fourth ORPED Ghana Girls’ Football Tourney
Ntoaso SDA basic school won the fourth ORPED Ghana under 13 girls football tournament held at Adoagyiri Nsawam in the Eastern region on Easter Monday, April 17, 2017.
They beat off competition from three other schools to win the giant trophy at stake and other souvenirs made available by the organizers and its sponsors at the Al – Rajhi Park, Adoagyiri.
.Representing Ntoaso community, the SDA School beat the Sakyi Agyakwa School 4-2 on penalties in their opening game of the competition to book a place in the final.
In the other semi-final game, the hosts Al-Rajhi School beat Al Badar Islamic School 4-0 to advance to the final where they came up against the eventual winners.
The final was a keenly contested affair especially in the first half but, the SDA Girls showed enough composure to silence the partisan crowd as they posted a comfortable 3-0 victory to emerge winners.
In the third placed play-off, Sakyi Agyakwa Scholl representing the Nsawam Afutu community beat Al-Badar Islamic Girls 1-0 to claim the third prize.
A health screening exercise for the girls was also part of the Easter Monday programme with medics from the Ministry of Health in the Municipality on hand to deliver the service.
The hosting of this year’s event follows the successful hosting of the previous three which were very successful in helping to achieve its original aim of imparting community awareness and volunteerism in the children.
The theme for this year’s event was “Scoring Educational Goals” which falls in line with ORPED Ghana’s motto of “Learning Hard Pays Well” and in giving equal opportunity for girls to learn and play.
All four participating schools were duly rewarded for their troubles with the prizes being made available by the organizer ORPED Ghana (Sports) and the sponsors of the tournament the Blue Skies Foundation.
Manager of the Foundation Alister Djimatey was happy with the event and pledged their continued support for the event hoping to impact positively on the lives of these future leaders.
Various messages of advise were handed the girls by officials of the girls child education unit of the Ministry of Education in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality.
