No contact for Black Stars team manager - Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah has stated his readiness to serve in the Black Stars if given the nod the work in any capacity on the team.
Several reports have linked the former Black Stars captain to the role of team manager as part of what could be a backroom staff of former players for the team.
In addition to Appiah, former keeper, Richard Kingson and Ibrahim Tanko have all been named to assist Kwesi Appiah who makes a return to the job he took 5 years ago.
And the former Juventus and Fenerbache midfielder believes he is ready to work with the national team.
“I haven’t received any letter. I am a business man, I have players I am managing, I have players that I am training and I have other things that I’m planning to come out with.
“I am around so if it comes to working with the Black stars I am ready to serve.
“I haven’t received any letter so I don’t know but if I receive a letter I will let you know.” He added.
Appiah captained Ghana in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
