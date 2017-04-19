TOP STORIES
Shilla Alhassan FIRED as Asante Kotoko Team Manager after five months
Shilla Alhassan has been sacked as Team Manager of Asante Kotoko after only five months at the club, the ex-striker has confirmed.
Alhassan had his contract terminated after the team's 1-0 defeat at Wa All Stars.
He did not show up at training on Tuesday.
''It is true my contract has been terminated and I'm officially not with Kotoko anymore,'' Alhassan confirmed
''They told me I came with Zdravko Logarusic and i was working with him closely so because he has been sacked i also should go.''
