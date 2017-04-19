TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo initiates 'Planting for Food and Jobs' in today
4 hours ago
Bawumia,Ofori-Atta head Ghana’s team at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Imagine a world where everyone has access to effective democratic environment.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
FIFA directs TP Mazembe to pay Liberty Professionals $12,000 as solidarity of Kissi Boateng’s contract
FIFA have ordered Congolese giants TP Mazembe to pay Liberty Professionals $12,000 in solidarity of the termination of the contract of Richard Kissi Boateng.
Kissi Boateng, who joined the Lubumbashi-based side whiles on loan at Berekum Chelsea in the 2011 season was released by the club earlier this year after failing to nail down a regular spot.
The former CAF Champions League winners are expected to pay $12,000 to Liberty in the next 14 working days as part of the clause in the player's contract.
In an interview with Peace FM, Ghanaian rep of TP Mazembe, Oduro Sarfo confirmed the order by the world's football governing body.
'Yes, I have forwarded the letter to the Congolese FA which is to be given to TP Mazembe on the decision by FIFA.'
'The money is about $12,000 and it must be paid as soon as possible. This was stated in the player's clause before who moved to TP Mazembe.'
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]