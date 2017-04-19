TOP STORIES
Asante Kotoko get double injury boost after Amos Frimpong and Ollenu Ashittey return to training
Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong and Ollenu Ashittey returned to training on Tuesday after three weeks on the sidelines.
Defender Frimpong suffered an ankle injury in their Week 10 fixture against Ebusua Dwarfs and was given one week to recuperate.
He did not travel with the team to Wa to face All Stars.
Winger Ashittey suffered a recurring thigh injury and was ruled out for two weeks.
''Amos Frimpong was given one week. Ollennu was given two weeks. They went through treatment and healing process well. They are two players who give their best,'' team nurse Gabriel Ofori Adjei told Kotoko Express.
''They can continue giving their best only when they are fully fit. We want to ensure that they return fully fit. That is why we gave them ample time to recuperate.
''We don't want the situation where they would be rushed to aggravate their injuries.''
