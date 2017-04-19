TOP STORIES
Galatasaray coach Igor Tudor keen on Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah
Reports in Turkey claim Galatasaray are interested in signing midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah from Juventus.
Galatasaray coach Igor Tudor is said to have requested for the Ghana international as he builds towards next season.
Tudor is awed by Asamoah's versatility as a creative midfielder and a left back/winger.
Asamoah, 28, has lacked regular game time at the Italian champions and will be looking elsewhere.
He has managed 14 Serie A appearances this season and yet to play a single match in the Champions League.
