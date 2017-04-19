modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why The Church Is Losing Members To Fan Clubs....
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Galatasaray coach Igor Tudor keen on Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Reports in Turkey claim Galatasaray are interested in signing midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah from Juventus.

Galatasaray coach Igor Tudor is said to have requested for the Ghana international as he builds towards next season.

Tudor is awed by Asamoah's versatility as a creative midfielder and a left back/winger.

Asamoah, 28, has lacked regular game time at the Italian champions and will be looking elsewhere.

He has managed 14 Serie A appearances this season and yet to play a single match in the Champions League.

Kwadwo Asamoah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo initiates 'Planting for Food and Jobs' in today

4 hours ago

Bawumia,Ofori-Atta head Ghana’s team at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings

5 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.

quot-img-1Don't worry about your enemies. That is God's job

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1
body-container-line