Unity FC, NEA Salamina league match to be replayed

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has ordered that the match between Unity FC and Wamanafo NEA Salamina should be replayed at the Bechem Park.

Nea Salamina Football Club protested against Unity Football Club (the Respondent) for failing to provide adequate security in respect of GN Bank Match Day 7 DOL match thereby rendering the progress of the match impossible contrary to Articles 10(1) and 10(2) of the GFA Division One Special Regulations and Articles 34(1)(b) and 34(2) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

The Petitioner contended that the Respondent failed to provide adequate security personnel as promised by the Respondent at the pre-match technical meeting.

The Petitioner added further that as a result of the inability of the Respondent to fulfil its obligations as stated in  Articles 10(1) and 10(2) of the GFA Division One Special Regulations, the match had to be called off after the match officials waited for thirty minutes.

Nea Salamina FC stated further that the club is of the firm belief that Unity FC positioned itself in a manner which rendered impossible the progress of the match.

The Petitioner consequently, demanded that by the application of Articles 34(2) and 34(5)(a) of the General Regulations of the GFA the match points should be awarded in the club's favour

The Committee therefore makes the following decisions:

  1. That the Protest brought by Unity FC against W. Nea Salamina FC is hereby dismissed.

  2. That the Protest brought by W. Nea Salamina FC against Unity SC is hereby dismissed in part.

  3. That the Committee hereby orders a replay of the match and consequently orders the Division One League Board to reschedule the said match to be played at a specified date (given the clubs the required notice as required by the GFA regulations) at the same venue, Bechem.

  4. That for the part played by Unity FC, the Committee hereby orders Unity FC to pay an amount of Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢500.00) to W. Nea Salamina FC as part of their Preparation Cost for the match, before the two clubs played the match to be rescheduled.

  5. That the amount of money mentioned in Decisions 4 above shall be paid to the GFA before the two teams play the rescheduled match, failing which Unity FC shall forfeit the rescheduled match with Articles 39(8)(b) and 39(8)(d) of the First Amendment to the GFA General Regulations.

  6. That should any party be dissatisfied with or aggrieved by this Decision, the party has within three (3) days of being notified of this Ruling to appeal to the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (See Article 37(11) of the General Regulations of the GFA).

