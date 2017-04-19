TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo initiates 'Planting for Food and Jobs' in today
4 hours ago
Bawumia,Ofori-Atta head Ghana’s team at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
I know no peace when i tell a piece of my mindBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Unity FC, NEA Salamina league match to be replayed
The GFA Disciplinary Committee has ordered that the match between Unity FC and Wamanafo NEA Salamina should be replayed at the Bechem Park.
Nea Salamina Football Club protested against Unity Football Club (the Respondent) for failing to provide adequate security in respect of GN Bank Match Day 7 DOL match thereby rendering the progress of the match impossible contrary to Articles 10(1) and 10(2) of the GFA Division One Special Regulations and Articles 34(1)(b) and 34(2) of the General Regulations of the GFA.
The Petitioner contended that the Respondent failed to provide adequate security personnel as promised by the Respondent at the pre-match technical meeting.
The Petitioner added further that as a result of the inability of the Respondent to fulfil its obligations as stated in Articles 10(1) and 10(2) of the GFA Division One Special Regulations, the match had to be called off after the match officials waited for thirty minutes.
Nea Salamina FC stated further that the club is of the firm belief that Unity FC positioned itself in a manner which rendered impossible the progress of the match.
The Petitioner consequently, demanded that by the application of Articles 34(2) and 34(5)(a) of the General Regulations of the GFA the match points should be awarded in the club's favour
The Committee therefore makes the following decisions:
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]