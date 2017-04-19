TOP STORIES
GFA to launch National Women's League
The 2016/17 National Women’s League will be officially launched on Wednesday April 19 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.
The event which will be held at the GFA Conference Room will be a prelude to the commencement of the National Women’s League scheduled to begin on April 29, 2017.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Women’s League clubs will attend a stakeholders meeting at the GFA Conference Room for some deliberations ahead of the upcoming season.
The league launch is expected to begin at 2pm.
The 5th edition of the National Women’s League will maintain the two zoned (Northern & Southern) 16-club league.
Below are the teams who will participate in the 2016/17 National Women’s League:
NORTHERN ZONE
Kumasi Sports Academy
Fabulous Ladies
Ashtown
Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Prison Ladies
Lepo Ladies
Real Upper Ladies
Northern Ladies
SOUTHERN ZONE
Sea Lions fc
Hasaacas Ladies
Holy Royals
Police Ladies
Immigration Ladies
Soccer intellectuals
Samaria Ladies
Lady strikers
Credit-GFA
