Ghana’s Finest 22: Text 1458 To All Telecom Networks To Join The Search For The Nation’s Greatest Super Stars
The search for Ghana’s Finest 22 Footballers has kicked off with the general public’s involvement by texting 1458 to all telecommunications networks in Ghana.
Primeval Media Consult and F&B Media Groups are collaborating in the search that ends in July this year for honours to be made to the winners as part of Ghana @ 60 on celebrations. the orgnisers slect commiitee came out with these 55 players. now choose the best 22.
The super star players picked over the generations are:
Goal Keepers 1
Joe Carr-Sekondi Hasacas/ Kotoko. John Baker-Eleven Wise, Robert Mensah- Ebusua Dwarfs/ Kotoko, Dodoo Ankrah-Oly / Rep, Richard Kingston- Oly/ Galatasaray
Right Full Backs 2
Dan Oppong-Asante Kotoko, Frank Amankwa-Asante Kotoko, PSK Paha-Eleven Wise, E.C. Oblitey – Oly /Rep, Ben Kusi-Asante Kotoko,
Left Full Backs 3
Hans Adu Sarpei- Wolfsburg, Ofei Ansah- Hearts, Kwesi Appiah-Mine Stars /Kotoko, Frank Crentsil-Rep, Issac Asare – Anderlecht,
Central Defenders 4
Isaac Aquaye-Dumas/ Oly, Sampson Lamptey – Hearts, Frimpong Manso-Corners/Kotoko, Awuley Quaye-Oly, Sammy Kufour-King Faisal/ Bayern Munich
Central Defenders 5
Kuuku Dadzie-Sek Hasaacas/ Kotoko, John Eshun- Eleven Wise, Addo Odametey-Hearts/ Rep, John Mensah – Chievo Verona (Italy), Dogo Moro – Kotoko/ Rep
Midfielders 6
Adolf Armah-Hearts, Ibrahim Sunday-Kotoko, Joe Ghartey-Hearts, Aggrey Fynn- Sek Hasaacas, Michael Essien-Bastia(France)
Right Wingers7
Baba Yara-Kotoko/ Rep, Osei Kofi- Kotoko, Yaw Sam-Kotoko, Ofei Dodoo-Hearts, Christian Atsu- Rio Ave (Portugal)
Forwards / Inside Rights 8
Dan Owusu-Bofoakwa Tano, Emmanul Quarshie- Hasaacas, Cecil Jones Attuquayefio-Rep /Oly, Stephen Appiah- Hearts/ Juventus (Italy)
Strikers 9
Wilberforce Mfum-Kotoko, Edward Acquah-Eleven Wise/ Rep, Opoku Afriyie-Kotoko, Anthony Yeboah-Corners/ Frankfurt (Germany), Asamoah Gyan- Udinese (Italy)
Midfielders /Inside Lefts 10
Abedi Pele-RTU/ Marseille, Samuel Opoku Nti-Kotoko/Gold Stars, Kofi Badu-Kotoko, Abdul Karim Razak-Corners/ Kotoko, Kofi Pare-Eleven Wise
Left Wingers 11
Mohammed Ahmed Polo-Hearts, Malik Jabir- Kotoko, Francis Kumi- Fankobaa/ Kotoko, Mohammed Salisu-Kotoko, C.K.Akunnor-Okwahu/Goldfields/Wolfsburg(Germany).
