Ghana’s Finest 22: Text 1458 To All Telecom Networks To Join The Search For The Nation’s Greatest Super Stars

Sammy Heywood Okine
2 hours ago | Sports News

The search for Ghana’s Finest 22 Footballers has kicked off with the general public’s involvement by texting 1458 to all telecommunications networks in Ghana.

Primeval Media Consult and F&B Media Groups are collaborating in the search that ends in July this year for honours to be made to the winners as part of Ghana @ 60 on celebrations. the orgnisers slect commiitee came out with these 55 players. now choose the best 22.

The super star players picked over the generations are:

Goal Keepers 1
Joe Carr-Sekondi Hasacas/ Kotoko. John Baker-Eleven Wise, Robert Mensah- Ebusua Dwarfs/ Kotoko, Dodoo Ankrah-Oly / Rep, Richard Kingston- Oly/ Galatasaray

Right Full Backs 2
Dan Oppong-Asante Kotoko, Frank Amankwa-Asante Kotoko, PSK Paha-Eleven Wise, E.C. Oblitey – Oly /Rep, Ben Kusi-Asante Kotoko,

Left Full Backs 3
Hans Adu Sarpei- Wolfsburg, Ofei Ansah- Hearts, Kwesi Appiah-Mine Stars /Kotoko, Frank Crentsil-Rep, Issac Asare – Anderlecht,

Central Defenders 4
Isaac Aquaye-Dumas/ Oly, Sampson Lamptey – Hearts, Frimpong Manso-Corners/Kotoko, Awuley Quaye-Oly, Sammy Kufour-King Faisal/ Bayern Munich

Central Defenders 5
Kuuku Dadzie-Sek Hasaacas/ Kotoko, John Eshun- Eleven Wise, Addo Odametey-Hearts/ Rep, John Mensah – Chievo Verona (Italy), Dogo Moro – Kotoko/ Rep

Midfielders 6
Adolf Armah-Hearts, Ibrahim Sunday-Kotoko, Joe Ghartey-Hearts, Aggrey Fynn- Sek Hasaacas, Michael Essien-Bastia(France)

Right Wingers7
Baba Yara-Kotoko/ Rep, Osei Kofi- Kotoko, Yaw Sam-Kotoko, Ofei Dodoo-Hearts, Christian Atsu- Rio Ave (Portugal)

Forwards / Inside Rights 8
Dan Owusu-Bofoakwa Tano, Emmanul Quarshie- Hasaacas, Cecil Jones Attuquayefio-Rep /Oly, Stephen Appiah- Hearts/ Juventus (Italy)

Strikers 9
Wilberforce Mfum-Kotoko, Edward Acquah-Eleven Wise/ Rep, Opoku Afriyie-Kotoko, Anthony Yeboah-Corners/ Frankfurt (Germany), Asamoah Gyan- Udinese (Italy)

Midfielders /Inside Lefts 10
Abedi Pele-RTU/ Marseille, Samuel Opoku Nti-Kotoko/Gold Stars, Kofi Badu-Kotoko, Abdul Karim Razak-Corners/ Kotoko, Kofi Pare-Eleven Wise

Left Wingers 11
Mohammed Ahmed Polo-Hearts, Malik Jabir- Kotoko, Francis Kumi- Fankobaa/ Kotoko, Mohammed Salisu-Kotoko, C.K.Akunnor-Okwahu/Goldfields/Wolfsburg(Germany).

