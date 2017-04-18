TOP STORIES
Ken Ofori-Atta secured $2.25bn bond for cronies – Minority
5 hours ago
I didn’t even know about $2.25bn bond issue – Gloria Akuffo
5 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
‘All progress has resulted from people who took unpopular positions’By: Adlai E. Stevenson
Atletico end Leicester dream despite Jamie Vardy strike
Leicester City’s Champions League dream is over after going down to a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to Atletico Madrid following a 1-1 draw at home.
The Foxes, who welcomed back skipper Wes Morgan to the side, trialled by a goal at the break after a fine header from Saul Ñíguez.
Diego Simeone, who started with Yannick Ferreira Carrasco ahead of Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres, saw his side have two strong penalty appeals with the Belgian brought down by Kasper Schmeichel and later nudged in the back by Marc Albrighton.
Craig Shakespeare brought on Ben Chilwell and Leonard Ulloa and the changes sparked them into life having struggling to get into the game in the first half.
Jamie Vardy equalised after Chilwell’s effort was blocked and despite an onslaught by the home side the Spaniards side held on to book their place in Friday’s draw for the semi-finals.
