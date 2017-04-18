TOP STORIES
Cristiano Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Real Madrid down 10-man Bayern
Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero – hitting a timely hat-trick - as Real Madrid secured passage to the Champions League semi-finals courtesy of 6-3 win on aggregate against Bayern Munich.
Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty after Casemiro caught Arjen Robben in the area just after half time to give the visitors the lead on the night but Ronaldo levelled matters with a trademark header late in the second half.
However, Sergio Ramos, often the goal-getting hero for Madrid, put through his own net to level the tie on aggregate and send it to extra time.
Arturo Vidal would see red for a second yellow before the match moved to extra time, and the numerical disadvantage would prove too much for the visitors, who went down 4-2 on the night.
Ronaldo added another two – though his first had a hint of offside – while Marco Asensio hit a fine solo goal as Carlo Ancelotti’s men tired
