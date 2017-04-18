TOP STORIES
Ghana @60 celebrations: The search begins for the finest footballers ever
Ghana’s Finest 22 Players”, a programme part of the 60th anniversary celebrations aimed at honouring the most distinguished footballers to have graced the turf, , has been officially launched at a ceremony held at the arch of the Independence Square in Accra.
The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, former Ghana Football Association President, Alhaji M. N. D. Jawula, Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Head of Communications for [email protected] celebrations, Jefferson Sackey and other high profile names in the sporting fraternity.
In his opening address, the Deputy Minister congratulated the two institutions who are collaborating to put up the show (Primeval Media and F&B Media Group), for the initiative to honour certain persons for their stellar contribution to football in Ghana.
“It’s refreshing to note that other private institutions are coming on board to organise an event that seeks to recognize and appreciate the contribution of outstanding sports persons.
“So I wish to congratulate Primeval and F&B Media Group for their initiative to organise this award program as part of the [email protected] celebrations.
“This program compliments the annual SWAG awards which also shows the nation’s appreciative to our gallant sports persons who, over the years, have lifted the flag of Ghana.
“I acknowledge the members responsible for organizing this award and I admit that these are distinguished personalities who possess a huge institutional knowledge in Ghana and I hope and pray they shall play fair in their selection,” he stated.
A representative of Primeval and F&B Group, Fiifi Banson, highlighted how important sports is in uniting the country and what the reason for putting up this initiative to honour past heroes is.
[email protected] committee was launched not only for our independence anniversary march but, it’s a year-long anniversary celebration.
As a nation, one of the cardinal points for each and every one is sports. It is the area of discipline and unity, as it doesn’t matter your political affiliation.
“When Primeval and F&B had to put up this concept, we realized the passion of the nation is football. But you cannot only honour only football heroes so we decided to consider other aspects, such as; Boxing and Athletics, as people will be selected for honour.
The head of the media sub-committee of the Ghana @60 anniversary celebration, Jefferson Sackey, in his address, officially endorsed the event as part of the [email protected] celebrations which aims at uniting the country over the course of this one-year celebration.
“When his Excellency launched the Ghana @60 earlier this year, one of the tasks he laid before the Ghanaian people is the importance, for, at the end of this celebration, we shall bring the people together.
“And this, we the members of the planning committee for Ghana @60 years, feel it is important that we officially endorse this particular program; “Ghana’s Finest 22 Players” as one of the official programs of [email protected] celebration.
“So my mission here is to let the corporate Ghana know that, if at any given time the organizers of the event come to your doorsteps, please open your door and support them and, to the organizers, I hope that the best are selected.”
55 candidates have been nominated which constitutes players across positions on the field of play and the public will have the opportunity to decide on the final 22.
Fans can text the name of their favorite player to short code 1458 to all networks
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports
