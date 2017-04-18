TOP STORIES
Stuttgart kid Hans Nunoo Sarpei pushing for game after returning from four-month layoff
Stuttgart teenager Hans Nunoo Sarpei has declared himself fully fit after returning from a four-month injury layoff.
The former Liberty Professionals player suffered a serious knee injury in November last year.
But the box-to-box midfielder has been training with the promotion-bound Bundesliga II side.
Sarpei told Sportscrusader.com: ''By God grace I have fully recovered. I'm training with the first team and I'm ready to play again.
''As a footballer it is not easy to be away for over fourth months but now everything is okay. I'm in good condition than ever.''
