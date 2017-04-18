TOP STORIES
Richmond Boakye delivers on his boast by scoring in Serbian derby but Red Star Belgrade lose
Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored the consolation goal for Red Star Belgrade in their 3-1 home defeat to Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Liga Championship playoff.
The on-loan Latina player struck in the 48th minute to cancel out Leonardo's opener for the visitors after 21 minutes.
Boakye finish off coolly from inside the box after collecting a low pass from the right side.
But his seventh league goal of the season could not spurr FK Crvena Zvezda on as they conceded two more goals.
Leandre Tawamba Kana made it 2-1 for Partizan on 68 minutes and Leonard scored his personal second to put the game beyond Red Star.
