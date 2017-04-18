TOP STORIES
Bawumia, Ofori-Atta lead gov't delegation to IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
Akufo-Addo meets Rawlings, Kufuor, Mahama [Photos]
5 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
When reconstruction starts even in Somalia, the construction of a six-room primary school will not be a deal big enough for whole president to cut sod to mark the beginning !!By: Adwoa Ayamba
Decathlon supports UPAC basketball
Decathlon Ghana has supported the finals of the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Tournament. Decathlon Ghana donated 200 basketballs, footwear and other basketball equipment to finalists of the tournament.
Speaking at the tournament, Country Manager for Decathlon Ghana, Kwasi Tabury, indicated that the support for the tournament was part of Decathlon Ghana’s #sports4all initiative which is aimed at making sports accessible and affordable for all. It is expedient that everyone keeps to a healthy lifestyle by engaging in some sport of a kind, this can only be possible if sports becomes easily accessible and affordable to all, he added.
Decathlon Ghana will be opening its largest store in West Africa at the Junction Mall on April 22. The differentiator between Decathlon sports store and others will be the guarantees on products, which range from two (2) years to a lifetime; and the competitive prices of the stock. In addition the store will be the only one with over 3,000 products spanning more than 40 sports disciplines.
The UPAC Basketball tournament ended with the University of Ghana emerging winners after beating Marshalls University College in a thrilling finals game.
Dr. Bella Bello, Director of Sports at the University of Ghana praised his boys for winning, he said, plans are advanced to create scholarship schemes for students who represent the University in sports events like the UPAC Tournament.
Decathlon Ghana under its sports4all initiative is giving meaning to its objective of making sports accessible and affordable to all through strategic partnerships. Ahead of the official opening of the store on April 22, 2017, Decathlon has already partnered several sporting events in the capital to share insights on its offerings.
