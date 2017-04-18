TOP STORIES
Asemfofro Is Dead
43 minutes ago
Debt profiling to avert weekly GH¢1bn burden – Dep. Fin Minister
53 minutes ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Always give thanks and praise the lorsBy: Lawrence
Interim Kotoko coach insists team is under no pressure
Despite going five games without a win, interim coach of Asante Kotoko insists the team is not under pressure to deliver.
Kotoko were tipped to win this year’s league after an intensive recruitment which saw them sign some of the finest players in the country.
Their season started with unimpressive performances despite picking up wins but after going 4 games without a win, Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic was given the sack.
His interim replacement, Godwin Ablordey and his advisor Frimpong Manso, failed in their first test losing to Wa All Stars.
Despite this, Ablordey is adamant the team is still under no pressure.
“We were facing some injuries, most of our players were injured, Captain Amos Frimpong is injured, he suffered an injury in our game against Dwarfs, same as Ahmed Adams,” he told Asempa FM.
“But we will surely bounce back, we will get back to winning ways, all hope is not lost.We are not under pressure to deliver. We lost to Wa All Stars and there are a lot of matches for us to play so there is no pressure."
“We will go back to the drawing board and work on the players to make sure that we win our next game.We are not going to give up but we will keep on working hard for the team and make sure we will get to where we have to get to."
“I believe there is more room for improvement and we will make sure we put the team in the right shape and before the first round ends.”
Kotoko have now slipped to 4th on the league log with 19 points after 12 matches.
Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]