TOP STORIES
Asemfofro Is Dead
43 minutes ago
Debt profiling to avert weekly GH¢1bn burden – Dep. Fin Minister
53 minutes ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
The only thing in life that does not change is change itself.By: Afia Serwaa Amoah
Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori calls for calm after recent poor results
Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori has called for the fans to patient as the club go through the difficult times.
Ofori was adjudged the best goalkeeper last season in the Ghana Premier League 2015/2016,
'As a goalkeeper you need to stand tall for your team at least even get a draw, so I will do my best.' He said this in a post match presser.
'But I will say the fans should come down a little bit because the job is not easy'
'We registered about 30 players but now we have about 18 players in camp so is not easy, the coach is doing his best.' He added
'So what I will say is that they should come down and support the team so that we can all move forward.'
'For now I'm Wa All Stars player.'
Richard Ofori
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]