Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori calls for calm after recent poor results

43 minutes ago | Sports News

Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori has called for the fans to patient as the club go through the difficult times.

Ofori was adjudged the best goalkeeper last season in the Ghana Premier League 2015/2016,

'As a goalkeeper you need to stand tall for your  team  at least even get a draw, so I will do my best.' He said this in a post  match  presser.

'But I will say the fans should come down a little bit because the job is not easy'

'We registered about 30 players but now we have about 18 players in camp so is not easy, the coach is doing his best.' He added

'So what I will say is that they should come down and support the  team so  that we can all move forward.'

'For now I'm Wa All Stars player.'
