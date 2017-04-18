modernghana logo

Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper Aboulaye Soulama furiously quash untrue reports he's ill and gone

43 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Abdoualaye Soulama is furious with reports in the local media that he has lost his vision and hospitalized.

But the Burkina Faso international has also denied his health has deteriorated back in his native.

''Been talking to Soulama since yesterday. He's shocked of these reports and asked how he can drive if he's lost his eyesight,'' a close pal Thomas Boakye-Agyeman said.

''He said he's in the house with the family and just came home from the supermarket where he drove himself.

''I asked when he last kicked a ball and he responded he trained two days ago. His anger at the story and the words he used can't be typed here but added we should ignore it.''

Soulama is a household name in Ghana after exploits with the Porcupine Warriors and Hearts of Oak.

