In-form Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye promises more than 100% display against Partizan in derby clash
Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has promised to give more than 100% in tonight's derby clash against Partizan Belgrade.
Boakye was impressive the last time they met back in March where he provided an assist in the 1-1 draw.
The on-loan goes into the derby clash in top form after scoring in the 2-0 win over Borac Cacak.
''Every game we approach the same, no matter who the opponent but the derby always brings with it something special. Victory over Partizan would mean we are closer to winning the title,'' Boakye said.
''I will personally give you more than one hundred percent on the field on Tuesday.
''I believe that we are on the right track. We listen to everything the coach says and it gives results. I believe that now no one can stop us.
Boakye has scored six league goals in eight appearances since joining them in January on loan from Italian Serie B side Latina.
