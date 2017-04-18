TOP STORIES
Frimpong Manso urges Asante Kotoko players to rediscover confidence as premier league title ambition bleaks
Technical adviser of Asante Kotoko Frimpong Manso has urged the playing body to rediscover their form in the ongoing campaign following their 1-0 loss to Wa All Stars on Sunday.
The Porcupine Warriors form has hit a snag in the last five games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League where they have collected just two points which has resulted in their slip on the standings to fourth position.
'Not much has changed in the technical team with the exception of the head coach, who is gone. The rest are all old faces. With their help, we will try to turn things around. I don't see any problem here," Manso earlier this week.
'It's the confidence and the pressure the fans put on the team that have created the things we have seen. It prevents players from exhibiting their talents because they fear making mistakes."
'We should try to bring back all the things that will please the fans. You've to be yourself. Try and do what you want to do and do it well' he added.
Kotoko will aim to bounce back in week 13 of the Ghana Premier League when they host second placed side Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium next week.
